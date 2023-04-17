Arsenal fans slam 'sloppy' Thomas Partey after draw against West Ham United

Sports News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Arsenal fans have slammed Thomas Partey following his poor showing the Gunners' possible title costing two-all draw against West Ham United on Sunday, April 16, 2023.



Partey, who lost possession eight times in the game, made an error that resulted in a goal that gave lackluster West Ham a lifeline to eventually salvage a point.



Some Gunners took to social media to vent their disappointment in the Ghanaian's performance, assuming that Partey's performance cost them the league title.



Arsenal, for the second time in a row, threw away a two-goal within a week. Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard gave the league leaders a comfortable lead inside 10 minutes but Said Benrahma's penalty after a poor play by Partey got the home side back in the game on the stroke of halftime.



Jarrod Bowen drew the struggling side level a few minutes after Bukayo Saka's penalty miss in the second half.



Arsenal are presently treading water in the title race, leading reigning champions and second-place Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by five points.



Here are some reactions to Partey's performance







can we stop acting like saka is the problem when thomas partey was right there pic.twitter.com/TqteNKf0sz — depressed arsenal fan (@bukayosolo) April 16, 2023

Thomás partey wanted to outclass Rice today, he didn’t need to actually because he’s better but he caused the first goal and then he was subbed off .



Declan had a better game than him. — Olusegun (@olu__segun) April 16, 2023

EE/KPE