Arsenal fans slam 'sloppy' Thomas Partey after draw against West Ham United

Sports News of Monday, 17 April 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Some Arsenal fans have slammed Thomas Partey following his poor showing the Gunners' possible title costing two-all draw against West Ham United on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Partey, who lost possession eight times in the game, made an error that resulted in a goal that gave lackluster West Ham a lifeline to eventually salvage a point.
Some Gunners took to social media to vent their disappointment in the Ghanaian's performance, assuming that Partey's performance cost them the league title.
Arsenal, for the second time in a row, threw away a two-goal within a week. Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard gave the league leaders a comfortable lead inside 10 minutes but Said Benrahma's penalty after a poor play by Partey got the home side back in the game on the stroke of halftime.
Jarrod Bowen drew the struggling side level a few minutes after Bukayo Saka's penalty miss in the second half.
Arsenal are presently treading water in the title race, leading reigning champions and second-place Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by five points.
Here are some reactions to Partey's performance
Losing the title is on Thomas Partey, idc argue with yourselves— Smith Showe (@EmiSmithShowe) April 16, 2023
can we stop acting like saka is the problem when thomas partey was right there pic.twitter.com/TqteNKf0sz— depressed arsenal fan (@bukayosolo) April 16, 2023
Thomas Partey playing like he has a lot on his mind.— Macca (@The_Paris_Angel) April 16, 2023
Thomas Partey was way too casual there.— Sash ~ (@ltarsenal) April 16, 2023
Thomas Partey and Bukayo Saka of all people ended our title hopes pic.twitter.com/Tw7Yl9xpMk— ???? (@primmzx) April 16, 2023
Thomas Partey was really bad today. Not just today but also at anfield.— Arsenal ANOOP (@ArsenalAnoop) April 16, 2023
He needs to do better. Nervous game just get us three points.
SLOPPY - Thomas Partey lost possession eight times in 67minutes as Arsenal dropped points in a 2-2 draw at West Ham United. pic.twitter.com/MJgVyIOZbj— Dianon (@Dagaati_Son) April 16, 2023
Thomas Partey is CRIMINALLY overrated— matt ???????????????????????????????????? (@thfcmxtt) April 16, 2023
A horrible five minute period for Thomas Partey, he’s played so well before these silly errors— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 16, 2023
Declan Rice completely outclass Thomas Partey he made Thomas Partey look poor that is rare however he also outclass Casemiro this season that is rare aswel Declan Rice is the real deal 100% only Rodri has had Rice number this season!— NP (@NickPowch1995) April 17, 2023
Thomas Partey had Martinelli wide open in front of him but decided to fail at embarrassing his future replacement instead????????. Absolutely unnecessary. Arteta must not condone this shit anymore! Xhaka last week, Partey this week. FOCUS! pic.twitter.com/PNOiNwS6Uj— Dr Ill (@illthereal_) April 17, 2023
Thomas Partey , that flick was very very unnecessary, complacency— b$hp AFC (@siawseries) April 16, 2023
Thomás partey wanted to outclass Rice today, he didn’t need to actually because he’s better but he caused the first goal and then he was subbed off .— Olusegun (@olu__segun) April 16, 2023
Declan had a better game than him.