Sports News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Arsenal fans praise midfielder Thomas Partey after performance against Nottingham Forest

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey was outstanding in Arsenal 5-0 victory against struggling Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

Arsenal took to Twitter to praise Thomas Partey for his wonderful effort in midfield for the Gunners.

Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Reiss Nelson (two goals), and Gabi Martinelli scored for the London side against Forest.

Partey, together with Granit Xhaka in the middle of the pitch, has proven crucial for Arsenal.

Arsenal will take on Zurich in the Uefa Europa League in their next game. In the Europa League, this season Thomas Partey has made three appearances.

Thomas Partey has played nine games and scored two goals in the Premier League this season.

