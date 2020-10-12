Sports News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans party at Emirates Stadium after Thomas Partey signing

play videoArsenal’s latest signee, Thomas Partey

When you sign a midfielder whose surname rhymes with party, then you have earned the right to ‘Partey’ as long as you want.



It has been almost a week since Arsenal announced Partey’s signing from Atletico Madrid but euphoria is yet to die down.



In the immediate aftermath of his announcement, fans of the club posted videos of various songs dominated by the word ‘party’ which sounding corresponds with Partey, the name of their newest star.



Today, another video which has been trending on Twitter is a remix of UK-based rapper Donae’o’s song which was first done to celebrate the Black Stars.



Blazing through the speaker’s at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium is the ‘Partey hard’ song with some choreographers dancing to it.



The rehearsed and coordinated nature of the dance suggest that it is the shooting of the official video of Donae’o’s remix of the ‘Party hard’ song which he did exclusively for Partey’s move to Arsenal.



Arsenal fans were thrown into a state of delirium after the Ghanaian midfielder ditched Atletico Madrid for them on the last of the European transfer window.



Partey is estimated to be pocketing $260,000 weekly in a four year deal with an option to extend for one extra year.



Arsenal fans will have to wait a little longer to see Partey in action for the club as the midfielder is on international duty with Ghana.



Partey played the full throttle as the Black Stars succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Mali.



He will be in action later today when Ghana take on Qatar in the last of their two friendly matches ahead of an AFCON qualifier against Sudan.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.