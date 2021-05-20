Arsenal fans must be patient with Thomas Partey - Guillem Balague

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ace Spanish journalist, Guillem Balague has pleaded with Arsenal fans to be patient with Thomas Partey.



The Ghana international who joined the Premier League outfit last summer has endured a torrid spell in his debut season.



Partey sealed a big-money move from Atletico Madrid and was tipped to take the league by storm but his progress has been slowed down by multiple injuries.



Partey has so far made 31 appearances for Arsenal registering 3 assists in the process.



According to the award-winning author, the 27-year-old has the qualities to be a top-notch player and pleaded with the supporters of the Gunners to be patient with the midfielder.



"Thomas Partey is a top-class midfielder and Arsenal fans need to be patient with him," he told Joy Sports.