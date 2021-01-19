You are here: HomeSports2021 01 19Article 1158302

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans lavish praises on Thomas Partey after Newcastle display

95% pass accuracy, 67 touches, 14 final third entries, 9 ball recoveries, 3 interceptions, 2 chances created, 1 assist and 0 fouls committed, his stats read at the end of the game.

In the sixty-six minutes he spent on the field, he was head and shoulders above every midfielder.

A midfield Rolls Royce who was solid both in defense and attack and engineered every good move Arsenal made in their match against Newcastle.

It was his first start since the North London derby against Tottenham and he once again proved why Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta could not wait for him to return.

His assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opener shows why he was dearly missed by Arsenal.

He showed his defensive dexterity by calmly regaining possession before sending an inch-perfect pass to Aubameyang who did well to race down the left, cut in and slot home the first of Arsenal’s three goals.

He was once again involved in the second goal, providing the pre-assist for Bukayo Saka’s goal which was set up by Smith-Rowe.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has been lamenting how his presence has been missed by Arsenal and in his first start since the injury in December he gave a presence they’ve never had since he was hauled off against Tottenham.

Arsenal fans and Ghanaian football fans who watched the game have lavished praises on the 27-year-old for proving why he is one of Arsenal’s top earners.

