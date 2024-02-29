You are here: HomeSports2024 02 29Article 1919308

Sports News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans jubilate as Mikel Arteta announces Partey's return from injury

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has officially returned from the injury that has kept him out of action since October 2023.

The return of the midfield maestro was announced by Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta during a press conference on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Arteta disclosed that the 29-year-old has been involved in some team training sessions without encountering any setbacks and is therefore ready for a competitive match.

Per Arteta’s statement, Thomas Partey will, for the first time in 2024, enjoy football action when Arsenal take on Sheffield United on Monday, March 4, 2024, in a Premier League fixture.

"Thomas had a session before the last game, now he’s done two or three consecutive sessions so he should be part of the squad on Monday," said Arteta.

Thomas Partey has seen no competitive football since playing a part in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City on October 8, 2023.

Arsenal were not the only side that were affected by his long lay-off as Ghana missed the services of the influential midfielder in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsenal’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest in January 2024 was billed for his return but he suffered a setback in training that kept him out for another month.

If selected by Mikel Arteta for the game against Sheffield, Partey would be making the fifth appearance of the 2023/2024 season.

News of Partey’s return has been received with great excitement by Arsenal fans who believe that he will be crucial in the title run-in.





















EK

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment