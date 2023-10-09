Arsenal fans hail 'game changer' Thomas Partey after win over Manchester City

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Arsenal fans have heaped praises on Thomas Partey for his impact in Gunner's slim win over Manchester City on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
Partey made his injury return in the game and created the winner with a sensational pass which led to Gabriel Martinelli finishing for the only goal of the game.
The Ghanaian replaced Jorginho in the 75th minute for his first game for the North London side since sustaining a groin injury in September.
Many Arsenal fans were delighted to see Partey back in action and also play a huge role in the team's vital win.
The victory sent Arsenal to the top of the league, tied with Tottenham Hotspurs.
Partey has been included in Ghana's squad for the October international break. Ghana will face Mexico and the USA.
The games will mark his return to the team after missing two games in September due to his injuries.
Below are Arsenal fans reaction to Thomas Partey's performance against Man City
Thomas Partey was superb once he came on. Played with great authority.— Sash ~ (@ltarsenal) October 8, 2023
Give Thomas Partey his flowers ????????— Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) October 8, 2023
The way we progress the ball when Thomas Partey on the pitch is just different. No surprise he was involved in the goal. Still one of our most important players.— AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) October 8, 2023
Bro that goal was all Thomas Partey! What a long pass!— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????????? (@OleleSalvador) October 8, 2023
Thomas Partey appreciation tweet...threw that wonderful pass that lead to the goal ✨❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cSDmUYnA2w— M'S MUKTAR (@ms_muktar16) October 9, 2023
Welcome back Thomas Partey— UpYourArsenal????⚪????⚪♥️ (@UPYOURARSENAL04) October 8, 2023
I missed you so much❤ pic.twitter.com/r8zVyhdwbc
Thomas Partey! Appreciation tweet ???????????? pic.twitter.com/TnPZfU2A5T— HustinxAFC (@Hustinxwilliam) October 8, 2023
Thomas Partey came in and Martin Ødegaard woke up.— WelBeast (@WelBeast) October 8, 2023
Thomas Partey has played fewer games in the premier league so far this season but he's already proving why he's better than their favorite midfielder with more games played! ???? pic.twitter.com/uBsBlqZllk— ????elorm (@selormafc) October 9, 2023
Thomas Partey can be absent for a few weeks, then come on the field and immediately send a pass that tears through a series of opponent's defenses to open up a scoring opportunity for Arsenal.— ???????????????????????? (@AfcBanks_) October 9, 2023
That is the quality and class that Partey brings to Arsenal every time he appears.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/VqVf4U9vBr
Thomas Partey's appreciation post! ???? pic.twitter.com/PuOeL6fOId— ????elorm (@selormafc) October 9, 2023
Thomas Partey can stay at home for weeks, come on and still make some sumptuous pass.❤️ pic.twitter.com/mGMp1vOSUW— Petero® (@PeteroPitaa) October 9, 2023
thomas partey vision omg, other dms woulda chose a simplest passes or to the far end to recycle playpic.twitter.com/fqiap9IJ7H— S???? (@scrapytweets) October 8, 2023