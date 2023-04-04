Arsenal fans hail Thomas Partey for trolling Man United

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Arsenal fans have praised their midfielder, Thomas Partey for having a dig at Manchester United following their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League.



Partey was captured in a video with media personality Nana Aba Anamoah in a restaurant in the United Kingdom.



Partey who seemed to be enjoying his meal was pushed by Nana Aba to say something to the camera. When Partey finally agreed to say something, the Arsenal player decided to take a swipe at Manchester United.



“You are welcome, join us in celebration of United's loss,” he said as he took a spoonful of what appeared to be chocolate.



It appears some Arsenal fans are elated with Partey’s dig at the Red Devils.



One fan wrote, "you’re the best troller to ever appear on this app “in celebration of united's lost”



Below are some of the comments from Arsenal fans





@Thomaspartey22 you’re the best troller to ever appear on this app ???????????? “in celebration of united lost” @OpareOmanTweets kindly tell Antony or Casemiro replicate this ???? https://t.co/0FLXfxGwTy — #SANTI???????? (@shadrach_kweivi) April 4, 2023

My midfielder cooking that small club on and off the pitch ???????????????????? https://t.co/3KFyfZPaMx — EL Professor (@Albert_AFC_) April 4, 2023

He's an active hater. Love that https://t.co/PzgPETyKp8 — Experimentally Heightened Senses (@DarlDessi) April 4, 2023

????????????You are a true Gunner.Was expecting to hear you say something about ManU.Still lonely at the top???????????????? — AfyaBHIM Arsenal????❤️ (@JDenkyira) April 3, 2023

What,???? my nigga never disappoint, he said in celebration of United or rather *Manchester limited loss ???? — Sadiq ???????? (@Abubakar_Mhmmad) April 3, 2023

Octopus Partey ❤️???????????? — kk (@KofiKoram) April 3, 2023

Nana, admit it your love for Arsenal is deep????. Welcome to the Arsenal family. COYG!! ???????????????? — QwaQu Aboagye Acquaah (@HrKwaku) April 3, 2023

Proper banter paaa. ???????????????? — Chrixx (@ChrixxStylin) April 3, 2023

Well said maestro ???????????? — Richmond Miezah Annor???????? (@Legendaryvc1) April 3, 2023

@thenanaaba tell @Thomaspartey22 to stay fit for us. We need him to be able to cross the line. Best wishes to him and the entire Team. ATID — Tanko Osman (@deemperor) April 3, 2023

