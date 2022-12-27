Arsenal fans hail Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey for performance against West Ham

???????? Thomas Partey vs West Ham:



• 89 minutes played • 104 touches • 77 passes completed • 12 final third passes • 9 ball recoveries • 4 long balls completed • 4 ground duels won • 2/2 aerial duels won • 2 fouls won



Back like he never left ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nCcDOO4y89 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 26, 2022

11/11 - Eddie Nketiah has scored 11 goals in his last 11 starts for Arsenal in all competitions at the Emirates, notching his 11 goals from just 16 shots on target. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/0V7QEdy1SZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2022

Thomas Partey had another outstanding performance against West Ham.



From commanding the midfield and dictating the game.



Workaholic for Arsenal ????????#GTVSports pic.twitter.com/hKRvN2j9Uw — GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) December 26, 2022

Sensational goal from @Arsenal. Nketiah lost his Kehrer. — Gary Lineker ???????? (@GaryLineker) December 26, 2022

Nketiah finishing a Wengerball goal with an Henry turn, while Wenger and Henry are in the Stadium pic.twitter.com/aXVF7fXGlM — Ben (@That_Damn_Hoare) December 26, 2022

Arsenal's Premier League win percentage with Thomas Partey in the starting line up 64%. Without him 47%. ???? pic.twitter.com/CiT81B1V1Q — Bet9ja (@Bet9jaOfficial) December 26, 2022

The DIFFERENCE btn PARTEY for Ghana and PARTEY for Arsenal is the mentality of the two teams. pic.twitter.com/5qXEVjwpBE — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@MrBoadu) December 26, 2022