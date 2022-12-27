You are here: HomeSports2022 12 27Article 1686608

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans hail Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey for performance against West Ham

Arsenal fans on social media have hailed Eddie Nketiah and Thomas Partey for their display in the team’s 3-1 victory over West Ham.

Eddie Nketiah was among the goal-scorers as Arsenal came from a goal down to beat West Ham 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

In their first game since the 2022 World Cup, the Gunners went down after defender William Saliba brought down West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in the penalty box.

Arsenal went into the break with a goal deficit despite dominating the game and creating chances.

The comeback started in the second half after Bukayo Saka connected to Martin Ordegaard’s shot to pull parity.

Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli shot Arsenal into the lead with a goal at the near post before Nketiah gave Arsenal the needed cushioning with an incredible finish.

His performance has impressed Arsenal fans who are hailing him for stepping up after the club lost Gabriel Jesus to injuries.

Eddie Nketiah’s goal has given Arsenal fans assurance that the speculated two months without Gabriel Jesus will not be as bad as feared.

While Nketiah was leading the line, Thomas Partey was making the team tick in midfield with his incredible passing abilities.

In 88 minutes played, Partey recorded 104 touches, 77 passes completed, 12 final third passes, nine ball recoveries, 4 long balls completed, 4 ground duels won, 2/2 aerial duels won and 2 fouls won.

The Ghanaian midfielder bossed the game and the fans have been singing his praise on social media.