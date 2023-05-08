Arsenal fans demand sale of Thomas Partey in summer after losing position to Jorginho

Sports News of Monday, 8 May 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Some Arsenal fans on social media have demanded the sale of Thomas Partey after the club secured back-to-back wins without him.
They argue that the Gunners have evolved past the over-reliance on the Ghanaian, hence, the club should let go of him in the summer.
Thomas Partey has been brilliant all season until April when his consistent errors and poor showing in games led to Arsenal drawing three games in a row and losing the top spot on the table.
He was an unused sub in Arsenal's 2-0 away win over Newcastle United. This is the first time the 29-year-old was left on the bench in back-to-back games this season.
His replacement Jorginho has filled the void and won man-of-the-match against Newcastle and winning the hearts of the fans.
Some fans believe Jorginho gave the team much better control and thus the club would only need a replacement for Partey and keep the Italian.
Arsenal are in hot pursuit of the Premier League, trailing league leaders Manchester City by a point with three games left but the City have a game more.
Here are some reactions from Arsenal fans on the sale of Thomas Partey:
This team has evolved past Thomas Partey, he needs replacing now.— . (@The_Wilsh) May 7, 2023
Mad that we’ve gone from heavily reliant on Thomas Partey to not even starting him. #AFC #NEWARS #Arsenal— Alex Batt (@AlexBatt) May 7, 2023
If anyone should get sold this summer, it's Thomas Partey, not Granit Xhaka. #NEWARS— Michael (@AFCHighburEe) May 7, 2023
Name me a very successful team without a DM who had at least one of the following:— Lewis (#StartJ20) ???????????????????????????????????? (@MagalhaesHive) May 5, 2023
- CONSISTENTLY RELIABLE performances
- The ability to control the tempo of the game
- Leadership, grit and/or shithousery
Thomas Partey has 0/3. Rodri, for instance, has all 3.
Time to sell. pic.twitter.com/C5I7iK6j0k
It’s time to sell Thomas Partey this summer.— ag™️ (@TAGunner28) May 2, 2023
Lol so that’s it then for Thomas Partey— LeKido’s Dynasty (@_LeKido_) May 7, 2023
Jorginho allows Arsenal to bench Thomas Partey and play good football.— GravityGooner✨ (@Gravitygunner14) May 7, 2023
What I loved most about Jorginho were his intructions on the field. You could see him dishing out commands and running the entire engine in the heart of the Arsenal team. #NEWARS pic.twitter.com/OLclna87aM
Should sell in the summer— Josh (@AfcJosh_) May 7, 2023
Honestly we might have seen the last of Partey at Arsenal.— AfcBOM (@AFCBOM) May 7, 2023
With Rice and/or Caicedo possibly joining we'll need to make space in midfield and given the selection of Jorginho against a very physical team with no news of an injury to Partey it looks like hes done here.
Jorginho is better than Thomas Partey.— Temitope (@IamTopsy4real) May 7, 2023
Arsenal fans should we debate this?
Look how much better we've looked without Thomas Partey.— Eno Football (@eno_futboh) May 7, 2023
Jorginho! My king ????
Thomas partey’s definitely being sold in summer— JO’17 (@AfcElitefan5821) May 7, 2023
We have to move on with thomas partey he as made us suffer a lot he as to go or become second choice am not saying he is not a good player he his but not reliable when we need him the most he his either injured or not inform in important moments of the season. Now jorginho plays…— 52 (@fifty_552) May 7, 2023
If only Mikel Arteta had trusted Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior earlier.#Arsenal have been so much better with the two of them instead of a woefully out-of-form Thomas Partey and Rob Holding.— The Short Fuse (@TheShortFuse) May 7, 2023
Thomas Partey should be an emergency player for us now. @AbdirahmanK9 @Somali_Gooner7 pic.twitter.com/quCasPkpC9— Deeq (@SouthernPrince0) May 7, 2023
The same people saying “ Hosanna “ will tomorrow say “ Crucify him “— Eugene (@RbkEugene) May 7, 2023
Thomas Partey has always been our Midfield general and has always hold us down Everytime . Just few mistakes. Y’all turn against him . Some of us Arsenal fans Are Ungrateful. And I’m pained even though we won pic.twitter.com/rvUJEYZEIA