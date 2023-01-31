Arsenal fans clash on social media over Jorginho's signing

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Jorginho in 2021 was named as the UEFA Player of the Year

Arsenal fans on social media have expressed divergent views over news that the club have agreed a deal with Chelsea for the transfer of 31-year-old midfielder, Jorginho.



Jorginho became Arsenal's next target after a bid of €70 million for Ecuadorian international, Moisés Caicedo was rejected by Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday, January 30, 2023.



According to a report filed by Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the 2022/2023 English Premier League leaders have agreed to pay €12M for the services of the 31-year-old Italian midfielder.



The Arsenal fans expressed their varied views on social media as some claim that signing a 31-year-old midfielder won't help the club's title bid.



Some were also happy about that deal as they believe that they have made a good deal by signing a quality player like Jorginho for just €12 million.



Jorginho joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018 under Italian manager Maurizio Sarri from Serie A giants SSC Napoli and has been a regular face at the Stamford Bridge for the past five years.



Check some of the reactions in the post below:





Jorginho to Arsenal, here we go! Deal agreed on £12m fee, Chelsea accept conditions and documents are being prepared ????⚪️???? #AFC



Personal terms agreed, contract until 2024 with option further year.



First contact revealed yesterday night — medical booked.



Arteta, key factor. pic.twitter.com/JHm1rMTzxw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

The Lord that moved Jorginho from 10th to 1st will also move you from nothing to something. Amen????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/tiQWG1Fn3C — Sani ???????????????? (@Sani__UtD) January 31, 2023

most interception than all of Arsenal's midfielders.. It's scarier than it looks ???????? pic.twitter.com/jKwVg3tcaY — S???? (@scrapytweets) January 31, 2023

We're top of the league and we're trying to do something to replace the squad place currently occupied by an injured Mohamed Elneny. It's fine. — Lewis (@LGAmbrose) January 31, 2023

This isn't the deal anybody wanted but it isn't panic - we wanted him in 2020 - and he's been really important for teams that have won huge things. He'll be cover and it looks like we're not stuck with him beyond next season. Hardly disastrous.https://t.co/p3Di4Ggkq4 — Lewis (@LGAmbrose) January 31, 2023

How I felt about signing Jorginho was always going to be contingent on the length of the deal. At 18 months I can absolutely live with it. It doesn’t blow my socks off but fills immediate short term need without long term saddling. It’s fine imo, nothing more nothing less. — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) January 31, 2023

Jorginho has left a team fighting for conference league spot and joined Arsenal to win the premier league title. Make no mistake about that. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) January 31, 2023

I think Arsenal will get Rice for about £80M this summer alongside Tielemans on a free, but personally I feel Manchester City will go for Leão since they miss a direct threat on the wings. Don’t mind missing out on Leão as long as we get Rice. — Rugema (@MyRugema) January 31, 2023

Out rivals are mocking us. We keep missing out on our targets and replace them with "options"

That's small club mentality — Gunner-UG (@gunner_ug) January 31, 2023

Jorginho in on a short contract. Declan Rice No. 1 target. Leao contract talks collapse...



Oh, for the Lord indeed is very good to me! — AI (@nonewthing) January 31, 2023

I agree mate , OK no one really wanted this lad but this twitter meltdown is embarrassing, he's a back up player with prem experience...do this deal go again in the Summer sounds good to me, I don't get the big drama to be honest — Terence White (@Telafc71) January 31, 2023

Wow never been accused of that



It’s very simple - Elneny has an injury and we have replaced him.



I would like a sexy signing but doing nothing when we have 50 points would be criminal.



Think this through….are we stronger for this run in that we were Jan 1st.



I say yes — Clive (@clivepafc) January 31, 2023

Big fan of you Clive. But this seems like you're on the Clubs Payroll . Signing Ageing Chelsea players has burnt us in the past. Jorginho hasn't got the legs to play our football. Imagine Xhaka Jorginho away at City. Really poor signing. — Gooner94 (@Gooner1094) January 31, 2023

I naturally look to see if something makes sense.



Arsenal adding 2 men this window who are PL ready



Last season we lost out due to lack of numbers and experience



Since then we have added:



???? Jesus

???? Zinchenko

???? Trossard

???? Jorginho



So we have learned. Up to us now. — Clive (@clivepafc) January 31, 2023

This negativity around Jorginho is so baffling the man has one the champions league and the euros also a great passer. pic.twitter.com/vROyryd2lg — Archie (@Mikelsfield) January 31, 2023

Jorginho ????I left Chelsea to join Arsenal because i want to play Champions League Football next season.



Jorginho to Arsenal is the most funniest thing on the internet right now. Man legit went from 10th place to 1st Place. What a cheat master???????? pic.twitter.com/4s3nBfuHXG — ???????? Norra Wilbor (@NorraWilbor) January 31, 2023

The moment Arsenal announces Jorginho he becomes their greatest midfielder of all time.



Arsenal would finally get to see a Champions League, Europe League, Super Cup and Club World Cup winner medal for the first in their 137 years reign pic.twitter.com/0hZomdNAkN — badboy (@badboy_jeremy1) January 31, 2023