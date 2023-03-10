You are here: HomeSports2023 03 10Article 1728326

Sports News of Friday, 10 March 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans angry over Thomas Partey's Black Stars call-up

Some Arsenal fans are unhappy after learning that Thomas Partey has been called up to the Black Stars for the upcoming international break.

The said angry fans, who are concerned about the player's fitness, suggested that Partey declines the invitation and work on his fitness instead because he just recovered from an injury.

The Ghanaian has played 160 minutes in four games since he returned from a muscle injury he suffered in February 2023.

Thomas Partey was named in Ghana's 25-man squad for their upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will play Angola over two legs. They will host the Black Antelopes in the first leg on March 23, 2023, before the second leg on March 27, 2023.

The Black Stars are tied at the top of Group E with Angola on four points each.

Ghana began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Madagascar before being held to a one-all draw against Central African Republic.

Unlike Ghana, Angola beat the Central African Republic and drew against Madagascar in their second fixture.


