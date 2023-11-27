Arsenal eyes Brazilian midfielder as Thomas Partey's replacement

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Arsenal are reportedly planning for life after Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey with the club eyeing a move for Brazilian midfielder, Douglas Luiz.



According to ESPN, Arsenal have set sights on bringing on a new midfielder with Douglas Luiz top of that list.



The report does not specify if a move for the Aston Villa enforcer will be made in the January transfer window or the Summer but appears to suggest that Partey’s time at the club might be coming to a close.



Partey has been largely unavailable for Arsenal in the 2023/2024 season, starting only four Premier League matches.



The 30-year-old is now sidelined until the New Year with a hamstring issue and is due to join up with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations, which runs from January 13 to February 11, 2023.



For the national team, Partey missed Ghana’s opening two matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



He was absent in the 1-0 over Madagascar and was not in action when Ghana lost Comoros on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



