Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko confident Eddie Nketiah can fill void left by Gabriel Jesus

Sports News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko believes Eddie Nketiah can lead the lines for the club in the absence of Gabriel Jesus following the Brazil striker’s injury.



The Gunners will be without the services of Jesus for several weeks after undergoing surgery to his right knee after suffering an injury during Brazil's World Cup group stage match against Cameroon.



Nketiah has struggled to hit top form for Arsenal, making 12 league appearances and is yet to find the back of the net, however, Arteta is backing him to lead the attack in the absence of Jesus.



“I have no doubts that Nketiah is going to do his job amazingly and everyone trusts him,” Zinchenko told the club’s website. “We have such a great group of people. We have this feeling of togetherness.”



Nketiah has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, scored three goals, and provided one assist.



Arsenal are currently top of the league table with 37 points, five points adrift of Manchester City.