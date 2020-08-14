Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Arsenal dealt transfer blow as Juventus 'prepare Thomas Partey package'

Partey has a £45m release clause but could move in a swap deal

Arsenal could be gazumped in the race to sign Thomas Partey as Juventus are reportedly lining up an attractive package to prise him from Atletico Madrid.



The Gunners have been tracking Partey for months and made him their no.1 transfer target heading into the summer window.



Already they've seen two bids rejected for the midfielder, including one worth Â£22.5million plus Matteo Guendouzi in exchange.



They remain hopeful of striking a deal with Atletico in the weeks to come but competition from Juventus could throw a spanner in the works.



According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport , Juve are ready to offer either Douglas Costa or Federico Bernardeschi as a makeweight in a deal.





Both players are valued close to the £45million release clause in Partey's contract, which Juve feels will help reduce Atletico's asking price for the midfielder in a player-plus-cash agreement.



Partey has been keen to move to Arsenal amid their interest, but a switch to the Serie A champions could prove a more attractive prospect.



Juventus are intent on winning the Champions League and the club's owners are prepared to back new boss Andrea Pirlo to make it a reality.



Partey would be a welcome addition for Pirlo given his experience in the competition.



Meanwhile Arsenal announced their first signing of the summer on Saturday as they unveiled ex-Chelsea star Willian.



The Brazilian moves to The Emirates from their London rivals on a free transfer after he snubbed Chelsea's contract offer to pen a three-year deal with The Gunners.



Arsenal's technical director Edu has also hinted Willian could be the first new addition of many after discussing the strategy he is putting in place with manager Mikel Arteta.



"To balance properly, we need to sell players, to buy players and that takes time, not just day and night," Edu said.



"It will take time but with Willian, we've started a big process. We've identified the needs in the squad and he's the one to start to rebalance the squad as we want to."

