Arsenal coach highlights impact of Thomas Partey, other subs on 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has revealed the impact Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and other substitutes had on their 2-2 stalemate with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.



Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka scored for Arsenal, while Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry found the back of the net for Bayern Munich.



Partey came on as a substitute in the 86th minute, replacing Kai Havertz in the game.



The Black Stars midfielder showcased his quality by completing eight out of ten passes in the game.



Speaking after the game, Arteta expressed his admiration for the performances of his substitutes, including Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, and Leandro Trossard.



“When you bring two or three players like we have done, with Alex straight away at half time to change a few things, and then with Leo and Gabby, then Thomas when it needs, because the game became a bit chaotic, and it was a big danger to lose it. I think they all had a big impact tonight,” Arteta said as quoted by the club’s media.



The second leg of the tie will be played at the Allianz Arena on April 17, 2024.



JNA