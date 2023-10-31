Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta worried over Thomas Partey's latest injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Head Coach of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta says the fitness level of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is a big concern for the team.



Partey has been ruled out for weeks following a muscle injury he sustained while training with the team prior to their game against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 24.



He missed the game as Arsenal won 2-1 and went on to miss Arsenal 5-0 triumph over Sheffield at the Emirates on Saturday, October 28, having made only 4 league appearances for the Gunners in the 2023/24 season.



According to Mikel Arteta, Partey will be out for weeks, and uncertain when he will return to join the team, adding that he is expected to have an appointment today (Tuesday) to see more of that.



Speaking to Football Daily, Arteta said " I think he will be out for weeks, I don't know how long but he got a new appointment today and we will see more after that. It is a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available and he's been part of the team, we all see the impact he has on the team"



"Since we have more protection, especially for that reason because we know in the last two seasons we know what has happened and the impact on the team, so we have to address that. It happens in football and we are so sorry for him because I think he is doing everything right. But he needs to lift himself up again with our support and go again, because he is our player that is critical for us", he added.



Despite his struggles with fitness, Thomas Partey is still widely regarded as one of Europe’s top defensive midfielders and remains a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s plans.



Mikel Arteta says ???????? Thomas Partey’s fitness is a “big concern” for Arsenal



