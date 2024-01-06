Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta details how Thomas Partey's injury has affected the club's plans

Sports News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta believes the long-term injury to Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey has derailed the team’s chances in the 2023/2024 season.



Arteta believes the Gunners’ plan for the season has been thrown out of the window by the inability of Partey to play a consistent run of games in the ongoing season.



Arteta, in a presser ahead of the match against Liverpool, outlined the qualities of Thomas Partey and the kind of impact he would have had on the team if he was fit.



He also spoke about the long-term injury to Dutch defender, Jurrien Timber who has been out since Arsenal’s game against Nottingham Forest in the first game of the season.



“It was a huge blow as well losing Thomas [Partey]. We had other plans as well with him, to become very versatile and unpredictable in our way of playing.



“We have not had them and that is difficult. We have them in the building, which is a joy. But we have not had them on the field as much as we wanted.”



Mikel Arteta also explained that Thomas Partey made desperate efforts to recover in time for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup match against Liverpool, Mikel Arteta disclosed that common sense prevailed between the club and the FA in the handling of Thomas Partey’s issue.



He explained while it was the wish of Thomas Partey to join Ghana’s team for the AFCON, it was just physically not impossible for him to be Ivory Coast due to the long-term injury he suffered in October 2023.



He provided an update on Partey’s situation, hinting that the 29-year-old midfielder is nowhere close to returning to action for both Arsenal and Ghana.



“It was about common sense. He had a long-term injury. He really wanted to be with his national team but he’s still far from training for the team and it didn’t make sense for him to be involved,” he said.



Partey, who was named in Ghana’s provisional 55-man squad is one of high profile players missing in Ghana’s final squad due to injuries.



The Black Stars will head into the tournament without the likes of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Daniel Kofi Kyere who are out due to injuries.