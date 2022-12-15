Arsenal captain furious over dangerous tackles on Partey during AC Milan friendly

Sports News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was left fuming after AC Milan player Aster Vranckx went in hard on Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey during their mid-season friendly in Dubai.



Partey was handed a starting role in the game on Tuesday at the Al Maktoum stadium despite rejoining his Arsenal teammates a day earlier.



The Ghana international, who had a poor World Cup in Qatar, was once again an anchor for the Gunners as they defeated the Italian champions 2-1, with Odegaard netting the opener in the 21st minute.



However, halfway through the game Partey was at the receiving end of bad tackles from AC Milan players.



This angered Odegaard who yelled at AC Milan manager Stefano Piolo, claiming it is just a friendly. The Norwegian used unprintable words to show how serious he is in protecting his teammate.



Partey had to be substituted at the beginning of the second half with Egyptian midfielder Mohamed El Neny replacing the Ghanaian.



Reiss Nelson increased Arsenal's lead before Fikayo Tomaori pulled one back for the Rosonerri's in the second half.



Arsenal lead the English Premier League and will return to action when the topflight resumes on December 26.