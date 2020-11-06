Sports News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Arsenal captain Aubameyang: ‘Humble’ Partey gives everything on the pitch

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has applauded Thomas Partey for his contributions and personality to the team.



Partey has dazzled in the Gunners' midfield since he moved to England last month and he has featured in four matches across all competitions so far.



Following his man-of-the-match performance against Manchester United on Sunday, the Black Stars midfielder earned rave reviews from club manager Mikel Arteta and several plaudits including Roy Keane and Martin Keown.



Ahead of their Uefa Europa League encounter against Molde on Thursday, Aubameyang highlighted how Partey’s humility and versatility can help the team.



"It was a great performance from the whole team and it was great to see Thomas Partey play like that even though he’s not been here long," the Gabon captain said, as per the Mirror.



“Off the pitch, he’s a really humble guy and you can see that on the pitch as well because he really gives everything in the game.



“He is really simple and quiet, so humble, and we all really like him.



"He’s really funny too – sometimes he’ll do some jokes and we won’t be expecting it. So he’s settled in really quickly.



"On the pitch, his strengths are his energy and the way he can stop counter-attacks and dangerous situations. That’s really important for us.



"I think he locked down three of Manchester United’s midfielders on Sunday – that’s my point of view anyway – and that’s really important for us.



"Also he can play forward really well when he regains the ball and that’s a good point for us."



Aubameyang also lauded Elneny’s impact following his return from his Besiktas loan spell.



“It was also a fantastic performance in midfield from Mo. I think his loan spell was good for him - to go out and get some more experience," he said.



"He came back with that experience and that's really important too. How he's been playing since he came back is just unbelievable.



“His sprint at the end of the game… I don't know how he did that! That is the energy he has, that's what we want as a team and everyone here really wants to play that way. We want to give everything, in every minute and that's exactly what Mo is doing.



“He's a funny guy Mo, and I think we are similar people. We are both always smiling and being positive, so when we get together it's always funny - we laugh a lot. It's really, really nice to be around him.”

