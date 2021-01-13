Sports News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expects Thomas Partey to be available against Crystal Palace

Thomas Partey and Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expects Thomas Partey to be available for their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Thursday.



The 27-year-old has not played for the Gunners since he last turned out in their match against Tottenham Hotspur late last year due to injury.



The Ghana international, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid at the start of the season, has been knocked down by injuries.



But he has returned to full-scale training for the past five days as he put himself in shape ahead of the side's Premier League showdown against the Eagles.



And Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the injury situation of the Ghanaian superstar ahead of their match against the Eagles.



“Thomas has been in full training for the last four or five days. He’s completely asymptomatic. He was a little bit rushed to try to play him against Newcastle, but I think he will be ready for Thursday.” Arteta said



The return of Partey should serve as a massive boost for the Gunners as they look to continue their fine start to this year.



