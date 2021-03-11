Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Arsenal belongs in the Champions League - Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey, Black Stars midfielder

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey insists Arsenal should be playing in the UEFA Champions League.



The Arsenal midfielder is expected to start in the Gunners' last 16 clash in the Europa League against Olympiacos on Thursday.



Despite a difficult domestic campaign for the English giants, they have managed to progress to the last 16 stages and are hoping to win the Europa League to hand them automatic qualification to the Champions League.



“We know it is a club that is supposed to be in the Champions League,” he said in a prematch interview.



“It is a bad situation that we are in now, but it depends on us. We are the ones playing, we have this opportunity, we have to try and make this season better.



“Before we can get to where we want, we have to try and be able to win all the games.”



Partey made an injury return in the round of 32 match against Benfica and has since reclaimed his position in the team, playing full throttle in the draw against Burnley over the weekend.



“It is very important,” he replied when asked how important winning the Europa League has become.



“It (Champions League football) attracts a lot of good players, it shows your profile also to the world, what you can do outside of the league.



“And I think it is very important for the club, for the supporters, for all the people that are in the club – because this club belongs to the Champions League.



“We have to do our best, all that we can, to fight to get where we want.”