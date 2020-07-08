Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Arsenal appeals Eddie Nketiah's red card against Leicester City

Arsenal is reported to have lodged an appeal over Eddie Nketiah's red card in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Tuesday night.



The 20-year-old was shown his marching orders just four minutes after replacing Alexandre Lacazette.



He was first issued a yellow card for a foul on James Justin, but a second check on the VAR saw referee Chris Kavanagh brandish a direct red card to him.



The match ended in a 1-1 stalemate with Jamie Vardy's 85th-minute goal cancelling out Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's first-half strike.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.