You are here: HomeSports2020 07 08Article 1002559

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Arsenal appeals Eddie Nketiah's red card against Leicester City

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Arsenal is reported to have lodged an appeal over Eddie Nketiah's red card in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old was shown his marching orders just four minutes after replacing Alexandre Lacazette.

He was first issued a yellow card for a foul on James Justin, but a second check on the VAR saw referee Chris Kavanagh brandish a direct red card to him.

The match ended in a 1-1 stalemate with Jamie Vardy's 85th-minute goal cancelling out Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's first-half strike.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter