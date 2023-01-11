Arsenal and Manchester United fans clash over Thomas Partey vs Casemiro debate

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal and Manchester United fans have clashed on social media over who is the better defensive midfielder between Thomas Partey and Casemiro.



Manchester United fans argue that Partey is nowhere near the level of Casemiro, hence there should not be a debate about the two.



Whereas Arsenal fans hold that currently, Partey is the better player due to his influence, orchestrating the Gunner's outstanding run in the English Premier League.



Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, in a viral video laughed loudly at the comparison between the Ghanaian midfielder and the Brazilian midfielder.



Ferdinand burst out laughing after his colleague chose Partey over Casemiro on his podcast, Vibe with Five.



After 14 matches in the Premier League, both players have scored two goals each but Casemiro has more goal involvement due to his two assists.



Partey has made 917 passes with 86.5% pass completion and 252 forward passes as compared to Casemiro's 697 passes with 80.5% pass completion and 228 forward passes.



On the defensive front, Partey has made 16 interceptions, won 30 tackles, won 19 aerial duels, made 2 blocks, and 11 headed clearances. Whereas Casemiro has made 17 interceptions, won 45 tackles, won 26 aerial duels, made 5 blocks, and 20 headed clearances.



Check out the debate between Arsenal and Manchester United fans below:





This opinion works out perfectly! You can keep Casemiro and we'll keep Partey, because I would never trade the two. Partey works perfectly for our system. I don't think Casemiro would shine in our system the way Partey does, meanwhile I think Partey fits in every PL side. — NJ_Gooner (@gooner_nj) January 11, 2023

That comparison sef is a disrespect to Casemiro — Yeboah Welbeck (@welbeck_yeboah) January 9, 2023

Partey is better on the ball than Casemiro. Casemiro is a better ball winner than Partey. https://t.co/7Js3KiBHOG — Tweezy (@ItsOluwaTweezy) January 10, 2023

United fans in the comments are sooooo dumb man this fanbase never ceases to amaze me, they’re comparing big chances created ???????????? https://t.co/TLEMaXUeWW — ™️ (@KingsleyReb0rn) January 10, 2023

This ain’t a laughable take at all fam Yanited fans have gone too far, overall career it ain’t close but right now??? Cmon man https://t.co/A01nNrmwTA — jai ????️ (@3LPEPITO) January 10, 2023

Allow the Casemiro vs Rodri/Partey comparisons. Casemiro has proven he's the best DM for years now. He's in the conversation for all time DMs, others ain't. He's still elite today and will be for a while — JP DiVincenzo (@moark100) January 10, 2023

Why is partey vs casemiro even a debate ???? casemiro is clear in every facet of the game — Ye (@nba_98_) January 10, 2023

Arsenal trying to force a Casemiro vs Partey debate is the funniest thing ever ???????? — Randm (@Rvndm) January 10, 2023

Mahn what's this Partey vs Casemiro comparison I'm seeing all over my TL? Partey stans are so shameless. Everyone is entitled to their opinion but this is ????????????. Case annihilated Partey in La liga and the obliteration is going to be epic in the Premier league.



Just Let it Go! pic.twitter.com/3VaH7NRRP1 — Kai (@wuhlf08) January 4, 2023

Old glory tax cos say partey flop for atletico.

This is casemiro 4 months+ vs ur almighty partey all seasons.



Guy have shame. pic.twitter.com/OYn7A44hAv — ???? ADEBAYO (@agbolahanadeba3) January 7, 2023

the Partey vs Casemiro debate was such a stupid myth Arsenal fans made up to make themselves feel good. btw Partey has played 235 more minutes (roughly 2 and a half more games). pic.twitter.com/w3aDV3UuAZ — Antony's 360 ????. (@UTDthanni) January 9, 2023

These Arsenal fans are so clueless sometimes I think they say these things just to troll cos man can’t be serious. ???????? #MUFC ✅ pic.twitter.com/hDuW5bPXzr — ManUtdMania (@ManUtdMania_) January 5, 2023

It’s great to be back in the studio…

Some things never change ????????????



This guy is telling me Partey is better than Casemiro ????



Stay tuned!!!! #VW5 pic.twitter.com/DloNslZj5u — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 9, 2023

EE/FNOQ