Sports News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Arsenal and Manchester United fans clash over Thomas Partey vs Casemiro debate

Arsenal and Manchester United fans have clashed on social media over who is the better defensive midfielder between Thomas Partey and Casemiro.

Manchester United fans argue that Partey is nowhere near the level of Casemiro, hence there should not be a debate about the two.

Whereas Arsenal fans hold that currently, Partey is the better player due to his influence, orchestrating the Gunner's outstanding run in the English Premier League.

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, in a viral video laughed loudly at the comparison between the Ghanaian midfielder and the Brazilian midfielder.

Ferdinand burst out laughing after his colleague chose Partey over Casemiro on his podcast, Vibe with Five.

After 14 matches in the Premier League, both players have scored two goals each but Casemiro has more goal involvement due to his two assists.

Partey has made 917 passes with 86.5% pass completion and 252 forward passes as compared to Casemiro's 697 passes with 80.5% pass completion and 228 forward passes.

On the defensive front, Partey has made 16 interceptions, won 30 tackles, won 19 aerial duels, made 2 blocks, and 11 headed clearances. Whereas Casemiro has made 17 interceptions, won 45 tackles, won 26 aerial duels, made 5 blocks, and 20 headed clearances.

