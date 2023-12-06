Arsenal and Liverpool eye Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal and Liverpool were present to watch Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong during Sunday's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund, 90min has reported.



The game finished a 1-1 draw at Leverkusen's BayArena, maintaining the unbeaten start to 2023/24 for Xabi Alonso's surprise table-toppers aiming for their first-ever Bundesliga title.



Leverkusen's rise under the management of the former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder has been remarkable, with their swift progress putting several key players on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs.



The main focus of attention for Arsenal and Liverpool at the weekend was former Celtic full-back Frimpong, who is expected to take the next step in his career in 2024 according to the report.



The 22-year-old has a £35m release clause which expires this summer - his deal as a whole runs until 2028 - and that figure would appear to represent tremendous market value given he has played consistently well in the Bundesliga and has experience of playing in both the Champions League and Europa League.



Arsenal have several options at full-back but a potential signing could allow Ben White, who is in talks over a new contract, to either move centrally alongside William Saliba - his preferred position - or into a holding midfield role when cover is required.



A new addition on the right could also allow Takehiro Tomiyasu to alternate with Oleksandr Zinchenko on the opposite flank, with Jurrien Timber also to return from a knee injury towards the end of the season.



Liverpool, meanwhile, have experimented with pushing Trent Alexander-Arnold into a deep-lying midfield role this season, and his promising performances in that position for both club and country may persuade the Reds to pursue a full-back like Frimpong rather than prioritise investing in a 'number six'.



Borussia Dortmund's left-sided centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck is also a player admired by both clubs - his outstanding display during BVB's 1-0 win over Newcastle in the Champions League is evidence of his ability to not only defend his penalty area but also provide an overlapping attacking threat - and he was of interest to scouts in the 64 minutes he played before being substituted.



Schlotterbeck signed a five-year deal with Dortmund upon his arrival from Freiburg in May 2022, and prising him away from Germany may be difficult given his market value has likely skyrocketed from the €25m fee the eight-time Bundesliga winners paid.



