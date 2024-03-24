Armwrestling 41, Boxing 7, Athletics 6: Breakdown of Ghana’s 67 medals at 13th African Games

Sports News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 13th African Games which officially came to a close on Saturday, March 23, 2024, saw Ghana record its highest medal tally in the history of the competition – 67.



Until the 2023 edition which the country hosted, Ghana’s most outstanding record in the Games was the 1973 edition where the country had 27 medals.



Ghana’s medal component in that tournament was seven gold, seven silver and 13 bronze medals.



In the 2023 edition, Ghana won 67 medals with 19 of the medals being gold, 29 being silver and 20 being bronze.



A breakdown of Ghana’s medal haul published by the Ghana Armwrestling Association indicates that they won the highest number of medals for Ghana – 41.



Armwrestling gave Ghana eight gold medals, nineteen silver and fourteen bronze medals.



Boxing came second with seven medals, four of which were gold, one silver and two bronze.



Athletics came third with six medals. Three of the medals won in that competition are gold, two are silver and one is bronze.’



Football gave Ghana two gold medals as the Black Satellites and Black Princesses won their respective competitions in the tournament.



Below is the full breakdown





EK/MA