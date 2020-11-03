Sports News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Armstrong-Mortagbe expresses confidence in new management to end Hearts trophy drought

Former board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, a former board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, has expressed confidence in the team’s current management to end the club over 10-year trophy drought.



The Phobians have failed to win any major silverware since 2009.



Speaking to UniversSports ahead of the commencement of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, Armstrong-Mortagbe was happy with the new player additions made to the club and was confident that it will make them competitive this season.



“I see a very competitive season. In the season that was truncated, we had a lot of problems but with the quality of signings that have been made, I see Hearts shaping up on the field play, getting a new technical director looking to put in place a technical set up that should hopefully make us competitive towards clinching our first league title in about a decade,” he said.



Mr. Armstrong-Mortagbe also urged supporters of the team to believe in the team’s leadership.



“I trust in the competence of the board of directors, I believe in what they think is good for them. The board of directors want to win the league as much as any Hearts of Oak fan so I believe in their leadership. I want to appeal to every Hearts of Oak supporter to contribute their quota and get involved,” he added.



Accra Hearts of Oak will commence their campaign with an away game against defending Champions Aduana Stars in Dormaa.

