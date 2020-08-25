Soccer News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Arminia Bielefeld leave out Ghanaian striker Prince Owusu from pre-season training camp

Ghanaian attacker Prince Osei Owusu is set to leave newly promoted Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld after being left out of pre-season squad.



Owusu has a contract until June 2021 but the Blues want to part ways with the striker.



Arminia jetted off to Austrian municipality of Scheffau for a seven-day training camp without the striker.



The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at TSV 1860 Munich where he featured in 29 games, scored five goals, and provided four assists.



Despite his impressive spell in the German third-tier last season, he has been told he is free to leave the club.





