Armah Senegal grateful to Kenpong for continuous support

Sports News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Legendary Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Armah, popularly known as Armah Senegal has eulogized mogul Kennedy Agyapong known widely as Kenpong for his impact on his life.



Armah Senegal disclosed in an interview with Kasapa FM s that despite playing for rivals Accra Hearts of Oak, Kenpong who was once a management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has never shut the door on him.



He noted his biggest source of help post-football is the benevolent businessman who has been a constant source of help to him.



Armah Senegal however expressed regret with playing for Hearts of Oak as he bemoaned the club’s failure to take care of its legends.



Armah Senegal also joined a list of ex-footballers who believe their sacrifices for the country has not been duly rewarded by the state.



He is however grateful to Kenpong for always welcoming him.



“I've regretted ever playing for Hearts of Oak. I'm a former player of Hearts & Black Stars. I wished I played Kotoko,” Armah Senegal told Kasapa.



“Most of the people who take care of me when it comes to matters are from Kotoko especially Kenpong. I'll forever be grateful to him”.



Armah Senegal is one of many active and retired football who have been beneficiaries of Kenpong’s charitable works.



