Are we waiting for Sellas Tetteh to die so that we sing his praise? - Dan Kwaku Yeboah flares up

Sports News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has descended on the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry for neglecting Under-20 World Cup-winning coach Sellas Tetteh who is down with an ailment.



Yeboah quizzed both institutions whether they are waiting for Sellas to pass on before they pen an emotional message and recount the good things he did for the country.



Speaking on Peace FM, Kwaku Yeboah implied that failure to reward people their due is the cause of the country's trophy drought, adding that the country was able to pay $100,000 each to unnamed people who followed the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup.



"Do we really want to win trophies as a country? How can someone sacrifice so much for this country and not be paid? Someone was paid $100,000 for just following Black Stars for just two weeks. People won trophies for Ghana and were never given anything. Ghana owed CK Gyamfi before he died but neither the FA nor the ministry showed up at his book launch. Do we think God doesn’t look at these things? It’s been over a year since he went to the FA for help so what is Kurt Okraku doing about it? Are we waiting for him to die before we read glowing tributes at his funeral? God will punish all of us."



Sellas Tetteh led Ghana to win the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup, beating Brazil on penalties in Egypt. Ghana remains the only African country to have won the trophy.



He recently confirmed that the country is yet to pay the promised $4000 after his World Cup achievement.



“I have been discussing with Kurt Okraku because since we, the technical team when we won the World Cup they didn’t pay us any money,” he told Sports Obama TV.



“They didn’t pay us any money. There was a document for it. I went and discuss that with Kurt Okraku. At least they were supposed to give us $4000.



“As for the players their money and all those things, they were not paid anything. They kept it in an account for them. I have spoken to the people in charge and Kurt Okraku but he has been busy because of the World Cup. I will try and meet him and talk to him.”





Watch the full story about Christian Atsu being trapped in the rubble











EE/KPE