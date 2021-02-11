Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Are they mad? – Alhaji Grunsah reacts to Kotoko’s interest in Kwame Peprah

Alhaji Abdul Karim Grunsah, the owner of King Faisal

Alhaji Abdul Karim Grunsah, the owner of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal has ruled out the transfer of lead striker Kwame Peprah to any team in the competition in the current transfer window.



Reports state that Kotoko are looking to improve their attacking options with Peprah high on their lists of targets.



Despite Kwame Poku’s form, Kotoko want to add Peprah to their strikers due to their commitment in the CAF Champions League.



So far, the young forward has scored eight goals and is second on the GPL goal-king chart.



Reacting to the speculations on Atinka FM, Alhaji Grunsah said that he will be ‘foolish’ to sanction a move of the player to another club.



He said that with Faisal neck-deep in a relegation struggle, it will not be prudent for them to sell their star man. He is however hopeful that the striker will keep up with his good form and get a move abroad.



"Are they (Kotoko) mad? We are fighting relegation and they want to come for our player. I will be foolish to sell my player at this particular point. It is my prayer that we sell him to a club abroad” he said.



Kwame Peprah is reportedly among a number of locally-based players who have been called up for Ghana’s African Cup qualifiers against Sao Tome and South Africa.



Alhaji Grunsah is pleased with the development and hopes that the youngster will get more action.



“If the Black Stars coaches thinks he is worthy of a call up, why not? We’re training him to get to the top so if he has been called then its good news”, he said.



