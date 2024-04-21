Archbishop Duncan-Williams showcases boxing skills

Sports News of Sunday, 21 April 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Revered Ghanaian pastor, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has surprised many with his boxing skills in a video online.
Spotting a white shirt and black shorts, along with trainers and socks to match, Archbishop Duncan Williams is seen delivering powerful punches in his fitted blue gloves.
Despite not being in a ring, the pastor is seen boxing in what looks like a living room.
It appears this is a usual routine the pastor engages in to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Alongside the Archbishop was his son, Dill Williams, who was spotted engaging in rigorous training exercises, lifting heavy dumbbells in the background.
Watch video below
JNA