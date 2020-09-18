Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Appointing captains on seniority needless – Frimpong Manso

Asante Kotoko legend, Frimpong Manso

Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend, Frimpong Manso says it is needless to appoint captains on seniority status.



The nation’s football governing body this week in a statement announced the new leadership structure of the Black Stars under CK Akonnor as Andre Ayew was retained captain of the team and he will be deputized by Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori.



Manso who featured for the Black Stars during his hey days believes captaincy should be reserved for players with leadership qualities, taking absolute control over the dressing room instead of seniority.



In an interview with West FM, he said, “The days where we select captains based on seniority is past and gone at all. Now, if you are selecting a captain it should be basically on the qualities of the player, his influence on the game and then in the dressing room”



“Looking at all these, I think the new Black Stars structure is the best. I think that somebody like Partey will be respected a lot because he is on top when it comes to Ghanaian players abroad” he said.





