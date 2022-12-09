Appoint a local coach for the Black Stars – Michael Osei

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Former Ghana international, Michael Osei has urged the Ghana Football Association to appoint a local coach for the Black Stars.



The Black Stars are without a head coach after Otto Addo stepped down from his role following the team's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



With Ghana in search of a replacement, Michael Osei has suggested the appointment of a local coach for the Black Stars.



According to him, there are experienced coaches in the country who are capable of coaching the Black Stars.



"Yes… I believe a local coach is capable of handling the Black Stars; I'm very optimistic about that," Michael Osei told Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio.



"Some of us [local coaches] have played at the highest level before entering into coaching, and we understand the game very well. We returned to help our football with the knowledge that we have gained despite the low facilities in this country. There are coaches like Ibrahim Tanko and others who are technically astute to handle the Black Stars, and I think we should be given that opportunity.



"There is a perception that Black Stars players have no respect for local coaches, but I think that's not true. There are local coaches who played top-level football like Odartey Lamptey, Ibrahim Tanko and others and therefore I don't think a Black Stars player will disrespect a coach because he is not an expatriate", he added.



Otto Addo led the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the country failed to advance from the group stages.



