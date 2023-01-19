Appoint a coach who understands Ghana football - Mohammed Polo advises GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Mohammed Polo, has opined that the Ghana Football Association must appoint a manager who is abreast with Ghana football as Blak Stars' head coach.



Polo argued that having a manager who is familiar who knows the history f Ghana football will change the fortunes of the Black Stars.



He asserted neglecting the Ghanaian style of football is the cause of the country's recent struggles.



“Recent coaches have refused to go by our style and that is affecting us. They have brought their style leaving ours behind.”



“Going forward, the Ghana FA should ensure they appoint a coach who understands our style of football. At first, people used to call us the Brazil of African football but it seems we have deviated from that style and that is not helping us as a country,” he added.



The GFA are expected to appoint a new coach for the Black Stars after Otto Addo stepped down from his role right after Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Currently, three coaches have reportedly been shortlisted. The names include Steve McClaren, Chris Hughton, and Hector Cuper.





EE/FNOQ