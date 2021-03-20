You are here: HomeSports2021 03 20Article 1210183

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Appiah-Forson scores as West Ham U-23 beat Leicester City

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Appiah-Forson in action for his club Appiah-Forson in action for his club

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kenan Appiah-Forson registered his name on the scoresheet as West Ham United U-23 defeated Leicester City in the Premier League II on Friday night.

Appiah-Forson shot the Hammers into the lead in the second half after the first stanza ended 1-1 at the Rush Green Stadium.

West Ham netted the opener in the 39th minute through Freddie Potts but the lead was immediately cancelled by Leicester City midfielder Kasey McAteer.

Appiah-Forson sparked life into the second half with a brilliant finish before Conor Coventry hit the final nail in the Foxes coffin with a 74th-minute strike.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a good campaign within the Premier League II with West Ham as his performances get the attention of David Moyes.

Join our Newsletter