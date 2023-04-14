Apologize to Stephen Appiah - Ex-Kotoko captain tells Nana Oduro Sarfo

Sports News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Yussif Chibsah has asked Ghana Football Association's Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo to apologize for disrespecting ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah.



Nana Oduro Sarfo while reacting to Stephen Appiah's comment that former players are often neglected by the GFA asked the former Black Stars captain to seek formal education before seeking a top role in Ghana football.



Reacting to this statement, Yussif Chibsah who felt Oduro Sarfo was disrespectful towards the legendary Stephen Appiah asked him to apologize to the legend.



"I don't know the qualifications of Nana Oduro Sarfo even though I know he started this football business a long time ago."



"But he needs to come out and tell his qualifications since he is making his arguments on someone going to educate himself in football administration."



"Oduro Sarfo needs to apologize to Stephen Appiah because some of his colleagues including my own Alhaji Grusah, have no academic qualifications but they serve on the GFA Executive Council," Chibsah said on Angel TV.



Stephen Appiah led Ghana to two FIFA World Cup tournaments in 2006 and 2010 as the captain of the Black Stars.







