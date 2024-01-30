Anyone who defends 2023 AFCON budget is a beneficiary of create, loot and share - Saddick Adams barks

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Sports journalist Saddick Adams has alleged that the $8.5 million budgeted for Ghana's participation in AFCON could be due to a collusion between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association to create loot and share.



The startling revelation about the 2023 AFCON budget comes from Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who alleged that the significant budget has been concealed by both the government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Saddick Adams disclosed that the conspiracy between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the GFA might have led to the colossal amount budgeted for the AFCON.



"When you want to budget $8 million for the AFCON, it's either you the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the GFA have conspired to create loot and share which has been the practice over the years," Saddick Adams said on TV3.



He noted that an AFCON tournament being hosted by a neighbouring country should not cost the country as much unless the Ministry of Youth and Sports have a percentage in the budget as rumours have it.



"I was told by a former Management Committee Member of the Black Stars in confidence and I have record of this, that even the Ministry of Youth and Sports have their share in the budget and this is also public knowledge," he said.



He added, "It’s quite unbelievable that someone will create a budget of $2 million for an AFCON which is next door."



Ghana was booted out of the competition at the group stages.



The team picked up just two points at the group stages after losing its first match to Cape Verde by 2-1 and later drew 2-2 with Egypt and Mozambique.



Following Ghana’s exit from the tournament the GFA parted ways with Coach Chris Hughton and the technical team.



