Antoine Semenyo scores in Bournemouth's win against Burnley

Sports News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo scored in Bournemouth's hard-fought victory against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.



The Cherries beat Burnley 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium. Antoine Semenyo started the game and lasted 69 minutes.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was AFC Bournemouth three wins, Burnley seven wins, and two draws.



Charlie Taylor scored the first goal in his 198th appearance for Burnley in the eleventh minute, but Antoine Semenyo's excellent solo effort made it all square before the break.



With Clarets goalkeeper James Trafford playing admirably in the pouring rain, a winner didn't seem probable. However, when the visitors gave up control within their own half, Billing saw the England Under-21 international off his line and chipped the ball home from a distance.



Bournemouth will play Manchester City in their next league game.