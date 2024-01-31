Antoine Semenyo ready to go against West Ham United - Bournemouth manager

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

AFC Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola, has said that Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo is available and ready to play Bournemouth’s upcoming game against West Ham United.



Speaking in a pre-game press conference preceding The Cherries' English Premier League clash with The Hammers on Thursday, February 1, Iraola stated, “He'd just landed without sleeping, he was available if we needed him for a short period, but lucky for us that wasn't necessary – he’s ready to go.”



Semenyo, who recently participated in the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire with Ghana’s Black Stars, missed advancing to the round of 16 after Ghana failed to secure a victory in any of the three group-stage games.



Despite being eligible for selection in Bournemouth’s FA Cup tie against Swansea City, Semenyo didn’t see action as Bournemouth secured a commanding 5-0 victory.



However, Iraola confirmed that Semenyo has been actively training with the team and is now poised to contribute against West Ham, stating, “Antoine has been training with us as normal, and we didn't want to use him in the FA Cup.”