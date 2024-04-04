Antoine Semenyo nominated for Premier League player-of-the-month March

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo, has been nominated for Premier League player-of-the-month of March.



The Black Stars forward has an impressive outing in March, scoring three goals in four games, including a brace in the Cherries comeback win over Luton.



Semenyo will compete for the monthly award with Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer, Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min, Arsenal defender Ben White and Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister.



The winner of the award is expected to be announced in the coming days.



Antoine Semenyo is having a stellar season with Bournemouth. He joined the club in January 2023.



In his first full season, he has scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 27 games in the 2023/2024 Premier League campaign.





