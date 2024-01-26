Antoine Semenyo makes Bournemouth squad in big win over Swansea on AFCON return

Sports News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo was on the bench for Bournemouth in their 5-0 win over Swansea City on Thursday night.



This was just a few hours on his return from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the morning after Ghana’s elimination from the group stage was confirmed.



He featured in all three group matches but did not score as the team had a miserable campaign in Ivory Coast.



Bournemouth wasted no time asserting dominance in their recent match, surging ahead with a 3-0 lead in just 14 minutes. The goals came courtesy of Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott, and Luis Sinisterra, showcasing the team's formidable offensive prowess early on.



Notably, David Brooks played a crucial role in both Kelly and Scott's goals, exhibiting a superb individual performance that contributed significantly to Bournemouth's commanding lead.



Brooks continued to shine as he capped off his impressive display by adding a fourth goal for Bournemouth in the 34th minute.



The first half concluded with Dominic Solanke extending the lead further, securing a comfortable 5-0 advantage for Bournemouth before heading into halftime.



Despite Swansea's efforts to limit the impact, Bournemouth ultimately cruised into the fifth round, securing their victory in a commanding fashion.