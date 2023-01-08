Antoine Semenyo hits brace for Bristol City in stalemate against Swansea City

Sports News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo was on target for Bristol City on Sunday afternoon in their English FA Cup stalemate against Swansea City.



The enterprising forward started the game and lasted the entire duration in his outfit 1-1 draw against Swansea on home turf.



The visitors opened the scoring after just 15 minutes into the clash through Joel Pirone.



After the break, Bristol City restored parity in the 75th-minute mark through the Ghanaian forward, who slotted home from Andreas Weimann’s assist.



Swansea City will host Bristol City in the return fixture of the English FA Cup Round 3.



Semenyo has been impressive this season for the Championship club and has become a subject of interest for several clubs in Europe.