Sports News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

footballghana.com

Antoine Semenyo helps Bournemouth secure win against Liverpool

Antoine Semenyo

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo was a late substitute in Bournemouth's hard-fought win against Liverpool.

Bournemouth beat Liverpool 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League's early kick-off fixture. Semenyo came on in the 88th minute to replace Dominic Solanke.

Semenyo made six touches, one shot off-target, two accurate passes, and one interception.

The Cherries' commitment to counter-attacking would pay off in the 28th minute, as Ouattara kept himself onside and skipped past Van Dijk before cutting back for Philip Billing to side-foot home from close range.

Liverpool had a chance to equalize from the penalty spot.

Salah stepped up to the 12-yard mark and sent Neto the wrong way, but in doing so he horribly miscued his attempt at a power strike, sending a wild penalty into the crowd as the Cherries survived a major scare.

Semenyo has made five appearances for Bournemouth in the English top flight. The Black Stars striker joined the Cherries during the winter transfer window from Bristol City.