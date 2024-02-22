Anti-GFA protest: ‘Come kill me' - Alhaji Grusah fires after alleged death threats

Sports News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah, the owner of King Faisal Football Club, has disclosed that he has received death threats following his participation in the recent #SaveGhanaFootball demonstration against the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



He alleged that the threats had come from unidentified individuals, including a member of the GFA, cautioning him against his criticisms of the organization.



"I have been threatened with death by some faceless cowards, and the audio is on my phone. I own myself and run my football team with my own money, so I can do whatever I want. Kill me, and see if you can find another Alhaji Grusah to kill," 3news.com quoted him to have said in an interview with Akoma FM on February 20, 2024.



The former Black Stars management committee member is said to have questioned the necessity of such threats, stating, "You're mismanaging our football, and we're calling you out, so why the threat?



"You all know my house (Kumasi and Accra), so come kill me and claim Ghana football as your birthright. I won't mention names, but they are aware of themselves," he lamented.



He called for an apology from those responsible for the threats, emphasizing that the threats or intimidation would not silence him.



He added that he intends to report the matter to the police once he receives approval from his legal counsel.



Alhaji Grusah played a role in the recent 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration, led by some journalists in the country seeking reforms within the football fraternity.



The protest was largely triggered by the poor performance and early exit of the national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, at the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.



