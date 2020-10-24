Sports News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Anthony Quayson joins Elmina Sharks on loan from Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak player, Anthony Quayson

Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks have announced the signing of youngster Anthony Quayson on a season-long loan from giants Accra Hearts of Oak SC.



Anthony Quayson joins the Elmina-based club until the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Since his elevation to the senior team from Auroras (Hearts U-23 side), the 22-year-old has struggled for playing time at the Accra-based club.



Accra Hearts of Oak has now loaned out goalkeeper Richard Baidoo and Anthony Quayson to Karela United and Elmina Sharks ahead of the 2020/21 season.



The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season will start on November, 13.





