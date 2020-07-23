Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Anthony Nimo reveals how ‘juju’ ruined his career with Hearts of Oak

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player Anthony Nimo

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Anthony Nimo Asamoah known in football circles as ‘Condom’ has revealed that some of his playing mates used black magic, also known as ‘juju’ to ruin his career with the Phobians.



Ghana football has been plagued with the thought that using ‘juju’ aids in the winning of games and enhances performance.



It can be recalled that, Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko completed the first 45 minutes of their Ghana Premier League encounter with 10 players each upon the instructions of a ritualist.



Despite not receiving any red cards, both sides decided to start the game with their 10 men.



Anthony Nimo joined the Phobians in 2016 as a free agent after his contract with Liberty Professionals expired.



Asked if he believes in juju, he said, “Yes I believe in juju a lot. I saw it during my time with Hearts of Oak, Liberty Professionals and even in Togo. When I was playing for Hearts I had an injury that sidelined me for three month. Truth to be told, I didn’t understand it because nothing happened but all of a sudden I got injured. My injury came in a Premier League game against Wa All Stars, It was just a knock but it sidelined me for a long time. We won that game because of me but aftermath of the match my injury worsened. I believe someone was working against me in the team. I don’t easily get injury as a player” he told Don Summer of Angel FM in Kumasi.



“I was the spiritual leader in all the clubs I have featured. During my time with Hearts of Oak, I was leading playing body in prayers before our game but some of the players prompted me to do the prayers in brief because they have what they believe in. In fact, some of them weren’t interested in prayers. As players, training will not only help you to win. For my believe, after all the training it is prudent for me to cry onto the Lord but other players did otherwise’



“When we go to camp, while I used anointing oil, other guys were also smearing creams given to them by their fetish priests secretly. Some used juju to snatch other player’s positions whereas others used theirs to perform well. I saw this at the various clubs I played for” he concluded.

