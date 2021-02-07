Boxing News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Anthony Joshua wishes Richard Commey success in his next fight

World Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua [AJ] has wished former International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight Champion Richard Commey success in his next fight against Dominican opponent, Jackson Marinez, on February 13.



Commey is making a return to the ring after a one-year layoff after losing his world title to Teofimo Lopez at the Madison Square Garden.



As the last boxer to have won a world title for Ghana, a lot rests on the shoulders of Commey who is committed to climbing his way up for another world title shot.



Jackson Marinez who has lost just once in 20 fights in his career is a tough opponent for the Ghanaian, but Commey can weather the storm having risen on the back of similar setbacks to glory.



In a short video sighted by GhanaWeb, the British iconic boxer, Anthony Joshua, is seen sending a goodwill message to his colleague.



AJ said, “Richard what sup Champ? Good luck in your fight, we are rooting for you in London.”



Reacting to the video Richard Commey also stated, “My friend @molloydabhoy sent me this message from the champ @anthonyjoshua wishing me well for next week’s fight. Really appreciate it AJ and taking time out of your day to do it. Means a lot.”



“Good luck to you and your team for your next your camp,” Commey added.



Commey has been in camp preparing for the fight and sparring with other boxers.



Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua is a British boxer with a Nigerian mother and a British father of Nigerian and Irish ancestry.



