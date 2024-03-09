Anthony Joshua knocks out Ngannou in second round of Riyadh bout

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua has added another knockout to his fight record.
Joshua defeated Cameroonian Francis Ngannou in the second round of the 10-round heavyweight main event bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Ngannou was knocked out in the wee hours of March 8, 2024.
Ngannou had visited the canvass in the first round before failing to return upon the second visit.
Anthony Joshua's fight record now stands at (28 wins - 3 losses, 25 wins by way of Knockouts).
This is Ngannou's second loss in his two fights.
Anthony Joshua sleeps Francis Ngannou ???? #JoshuaNgannou pic.twitter.com/mmzJLcR8Dx— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 9, 2024
Anthony Joshua BRUTALLY knocks out Francis Ngannou in the second round. #JoshuaNgannou— Allan???? (@UtdAllan7) March 9, 2024
pic.twitter.com/u13Ln0o69w