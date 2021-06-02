Anthony Baffoe praises Super Falcon's Asisat Oshoala for winning the treble with Barca

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Confederation of African Football’s deputy secretary-general for football and development, Anthony Baffoe congratulated Asisat Oshoala after Barcelona won the treble on Sunday.



Lluis Cortes' women won their third Copa de la Reina trophy of the season, defeating Levante 4-2 in the final.



Earlier this season, the Blaugranes won the Uefa Women's Champions and Primera Division diadems for a record sixth time.



"Congratulations to the Superstar @AsisatOshoala winners takes it allllll!!!well done Asisat. Africa is proud of you," Baffoe tweeted.



Oshoala became the first Nigerian and the first African to win the Uefa Women's Champions League as Barcelona defeated Chelsea 4-0 at the Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg.



In an interview with BBC Sport, the Super Falcons captain stated that helping Barcelona win the treble for the first time in their history has left her hungry for more trophies.



"Once is a nice achievement, but it has given me and my teammates a taste of success and we want more of that," said Oshoala.



"You can never limit yourself when you go out there to play professionally, especially outside of the continent because you carry more than your nation on your shoulder.



"To achieve this with Barcelona has shown that we can win a major trophy as a team and as part of this great club, the desire is to keep raising the African flag by making more history."



"The hope is for whatever I do to open doors for other Africans because we have talented players in Africa," she continued.



"It's very important to continue to not only represent my country well but the beautiful continent of Africa very well, too.”



